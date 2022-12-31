Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham.

Nottingham’s independent fringe theatre has an exciting line-up for you to enjoy in the first few months of 2023.

Filled with genre-shifting new writing, artist-led pieces, and unique activities for the family to enjoy, the spring season exemplifies the organisation's identity as it moves towards its ten-year anniversary.

Luke Wright’s The Remains of Logan Dankworth is part of the new season at Nonsuch Studios

The programme displays Nonsuch Studios dedication to bringing the best of independent theatre to the Nottingham stage, from outstanding local artists to industry leading creators; stepping forward with the knowledge that Creativity is Power.

Highlights include: Fatherhood, brought to Nonsuch Studios by Altered Skin, a piece of new writing that uses physical theatre to explore the complexities of being a father to a young boy of South Indian, Turkish and Austrian heritage; with a spit and sawdust approach to poetry, Luke Wright’s The Remains of Logan Dankworth uses verse to interrogate family in a world of division and Brexit; after the incredibly successful comedy show How To Live A Jellicle Life, Linus Karp returns with the sell-out Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, produced by Awkward Productions, giving insight into the Princess of Wales as she delves into her life story from heaven.

Artist-led work also shines through in the programme, with Chronic Insanity’s open-mic night Allsorts finding its new home at Nonsuch Studios into the new year.

Other work includes Cocoon by Nottingham writer Abigail Hutchison, Message In A Bottle Monologues, and the continuation of the drag scratch night, Snatched.

For families, Nonsuch Studios has guaranteed a brilliant night out for all. Bossy by Zoo Co celebrates young, inclusive feminism and shine a light on deaf and black culture.

Aardman Animation, famous for Wallace and Gromit, will be hosting a clay model making workshop, allowing little ones to craft their own Aardman characters (Shaun the Sheep, Morph & Gromit) to take home with them.

Edward Boott, artistic director & CEO of Nonsuch Studios said: “We’re so excited to be launching our spring season, filled with some of the best new theatre around, amazing family events and great opportunities for artists and creatives across the city.

“As Nottingham’s independent fringe theatre, we’ve got something for everyone, bringing the best arts, theatre & creative experiences to the amazing audiences of Nottingham.

“As an arts charity as well, we’re thrilled to be supporting so many local artists, creatives and audiences through this programme work, with every ticket sold also going to support our work with thousands of community members across Nottingham with our large-scale community engagement programmes.”

For more on what’s in store, go to www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk

