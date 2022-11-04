Plenty of music aces already lined up for next year's Gate To Southwell Festival

Gate To Southwell Festival 2023 is to feature a performance by The Raghu Dixit Project.

Among the headline acts already confirmed for the festival, which will again take place at the beautiful lakeside setting in Kirklington, are The Dog Show Sessions – an unmissable collaboration between British folk music legends Show Of Hands and the Madrid-based Irish-American roots quartet Track Dogs.

Both acts have played Southwell before but together they’re sure to become a folk roots supergroup.

Other high calibre artists booked for the festival (running from June 29 to July 2, 2023) include acclaimed world music stars The Raghu Dixit Project from India, veteran British rhythm and blues outfit Nine Below Zero (the big band version featuring Charlie Austin on vocals), the Hoth Brothers bringing bluegrass and Americana from the wilds of New Mexico, old-time and ragtime from Italian duo Max & Veronica, famous West Ireland traditional musicians Gatehouse, alt-country from London duo Morton Valance, top quality slide blues guitar from the Martin Harley Band and Birmingham’s rising progressive folk band Bonfire Radicals.

Most Popular

As usual, there will be plenty of great singer-songwriters performing at Gate To Southwell including John Smith, who missed the 2022 festival due to Covid but whose Far Too Good has been streamed nearly 50 million times on Spotify, and the Californian troubadour Tom Russell, who has been compared to Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan and Hank Williams or described as “Jack Kerouac meets Johnny Cash” (Americana UK).

With plenty more artists still to be announced, there will also be great camping and glamping facilities, excellent family entertainment, dance, spoken word and comedy, pub gigs, workshops, Camp Fire, craft stalls and top quality food and drink.

Tier One discounted tickets are now on sale for gtsf.uk

The festival received great reviews last year including RnR Magazine’s verdict: "excellent cast list...too many good performances to mention. It has become a great favourite and if you haven't been already, try it."

Advertisement

Check out The Dog Show Sessions at next year's Gate To Southwell Festival, held at Kirklington.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.