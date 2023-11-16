See popular composer Sir Karl Jenkins in concert action in Nottingham next year.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 6.

Celebrated British composer Sir Karl Jenkins is set to embark on a concert tour across the United Kingdom to mark his 80th birthday.

The eagerly anticipated tour will offer audiences the opportunity to experience the magic of his music and celebrate a lifetime of achievement.

Sir Karl Jenkins will conduct one of his most beloved works The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, a piece that has touched the hearts of millions with its powerful and poignant themes and 3,000 performances globally since the millennium premiere.

Audiences will also be treated to renditions of other cherished Jenkins compositions such as Palladio, Adiemus, and extracts from his new chart-topping album One World.

Sir Karl Jenkins is among the most performed living composers in the world and has achieved unparalleled success throughout his illustrious career.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.