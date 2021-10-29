Popular musical The Addams Family to launch UK tour at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Cameron Blakeley and Joanne Clifton as Gomez and Morticia Adams (Photo credit: Craig Sugden)

In The Addams Family – A Musical Comedy, Joanne Clifton will play the role of Morticia Addams with Cameron Blakeley as Gomez.

Joanne has starred in UK tours of The Rocky Horror Show, and Flashdance, and is perhaps best known for her time as one of the professional dancers on BBC1’s long-running smash hit show Strictly Come Dancing.

In The Addams Family – A Musical Comedy, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family!Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia, in this fun hit musical.

For more on ticket availability for the production, you can go online to www.trch.co.uk

