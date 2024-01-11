The new year really hits its stride at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week with five new films at the High Street venue.

First up are Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla (15), the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s love and life together.

Next up is The Beekeeper (15) with Jason Statham on a brutal one-man campaign for vengeance who takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as ‘Beekeepers’.

Also new this week is the George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat (12A), the story of the University of Washington's rowing team journey to winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Cailee Spaeny stars in Priscilla at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Up next is Anyone But You (15) with Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell pretending to be couple again after being reunited at a wedding, long after their romance has gone stone cold.

Finally, the fifth new film of the week is Mean Girls (12A) with tension between members of A-list girl clique.

Film times for the week (Friday, January 12 to Thursday, January 18 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Anyone But You (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 20:10; Sat & Sun 17:50; Wed & Thu 17:35.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (12A): Fri & Mon-Wed 14:45; Sat & Sun 12:00, 15:10.

Cats in the Museum (PG): Sun 10:50.

Mean Girls (15): Wed & Thu 18:00, 20:30.

One Life (12A): Fri 14:45, 19:50; Sat & Sun 14:45, 19:45; Mon & Tue 15:00, 20:15; Wed 17:30; Thu 15:00, 17:15.

Priscilla (15): Fri & Tue 17:30, 20:00; Sat & Sun 20:15; Mon 17:30 (subtitled), 20:00; Wed & Thu 15:00, 20:00.

The Shawshank Redemption (90s rewind) (15): Sat & Sun 17:30.

The Beekeeper (15): Fri 15:00, 18:00, 20:20; Sat & Sun 12:50, 15:30, 17:55, 20:20; Mon & Tue 15:15; 17:45, 20:10; Wed & Thu 15:30; 17:35, 20:00.

The Boys in the Boat (12A): Fri 17:10; Sat & Sun 20:15; Mon & Tue 17:30; Wed 20:00; Thu 19:45.

Wish (U): Sat 10:35, 13:15; Sun 13:15.

Wonka (PG): Fri 15:25; 17:35; Sat & Sun 11:30; 14:15; 17:00; Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:35; Wed 15:00.

Kids Club: Elemental (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.