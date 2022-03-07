Professor Brian Cox aims to be out of this world at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Professor Brian Cox

Having set two Guinness World Records with his previous sell-out world tour, Professor Brian Cox is back with a new arena show.Horizons takes audiences on a dazzling cinematic journey, a story of how we came to be and what we can become.Horizons is a celebration of our civilisation, of our music, art, philosophy and science; an optimistic vision of our future if we continue to explore Nature with humility and to value ourselves and our fellow human beings.Brian will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince, perhaps the only collection of sentient atoms in the universe capable of overseeing a Q&A with an audience of 10,000 people while wearing an old cardigan.

For more on ticket availability for this show, you can go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

