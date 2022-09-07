'Psycho' hits the stage in Nottingham soon in An Evening With Stuart Pearce

See An Evening With Stuart Pearce soon in Nottingham

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, September 30.

For the first time ever, Forest and England legend Stuart Pearce will be appearing live at the Royal Concert Hall.

Football fans need no introduction to Stuart Pearce.

Arguably one of the most passionate players of all time, he always left everything out on the field thanks to a commitment to himself, his manager, his teammates and the fans. Stuart is one of the best players England has ever produced and was a fan favourite throughout his career.

The Forest legend talks about his fantastic career with the Reds, his time with the England national team in which he won 76 of his 78 caps whilst playing for Nottingham Forest, and what he thinks about the current Nottingham Forest team, now newly installed in the Premier League under manager Steve Cooper.

This show will see Stuart talking about his glorious career.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk