Rachmaninoff at the double in Nottingham Philharmonic's weekend of spring concerts

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a pair of concerts on the second weekend of March.

​Nottingham Albert Hall, March 11 at 7.30pm and March 12 at 3pm.

Don’t miss a brace of concerts coming soon which will show off the talents of some of the greatest Russian composers.

The performances will mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergei Rachmaninoff and what better way to celebrate than with a weekend of concerts featuring two of his best-loved piano works.

The Russian weekend spectacular starts on the Saturday with Rachmaninoff’s popular Second Piano Concerto with flamboyant soloist Giulia Contaldo. The dramatic and colourful Symphony No 4 by Tchaikovsky completes the concert with a flourish.

The second concert on the Sunday includes Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, with Giulia Contaldo again the soloist, plus excerpts from Prokofiev’;s Romeo and Juliet ballet suites.

Both concerts will be conducted by Mark Heron.

Tickets for each concert are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk or 0333 6663366.

Piano soloist Giulia Contando