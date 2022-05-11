Raptors out in Hucknall at Arc Cinema's big Jurassic Park event - plus film times for the week ahead

The High Street venue is holding a fan event for Jurassic World Dominion on June 10.

And cinema boss Mark Gallagher has not only hired a Jurassic Park jeep for the night, fans can also have their photo taken with one of four Raptors that will also be turning up in Hucknall for the event.

Coming hot on the heels of Top Gun Maverick event at the venue, this promises to be another night to remember for Hucknall movie fans.

Mark said: “Tickets are on sale now and if this is anything like our previous fan events it'll sell out fast, so don't wait 65 million years to book.”

More immediately, the big new film out this week is Zac Effron in Firestarter.

Stephen King’s novel was previously adapted in 1986 and starred Drew Barrymore.

This version stars Effron who wants to protect his daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers who fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.

Film times for the week (Friday, May 13 to Thursday, May 19):

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A): Fri 15:15 16:50 17:45 19:35 20:25; Sat 12:00 13:50 14:45 16:40 17:30 19:30 20:15; Sun 12:00 13:40 14:45 16:00 17:30 19:30 20:15; Mon, Tue & Thu 15:20 18:00 20:10; Wed 15:00 17:45 19:35.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG): Fri 14:45 17:25 20:05; Sat 11:30 14:10 16:50; Sun 12:20 14:40 19:00; Mon-Thu 15:00 17:40 20:20:

FIRESTARTER (TBC): Fri 14:45 18:15 20:30; Sat 18:25 20:35; Sun 17:20 18:45 20:50; Mon, Tue & Thu 15:40 18:00 20:45; Wed 15:10 17:20 20:30.

LITTLE MIX LIVE (ENCORE): Sat 20:00.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat 11:05 13:15; Sun 11:00 13:20.

THE LOST CITY (12A): Fri 15:20; Sat 15:55; Sun 16:30.

KIDS CLUB: THE BAD GUYS (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.