Reach for the stars when S Club 7 reunion tour comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena - and here's how to get tickets

S Club 7 are to perform in Nottingham on their reunion tour. Pictured are Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, October 24.

S Club 7, one of the most successful British pop groups of all time, are returning for a reunion tour in celebration of their 25-year legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S Club 7 Reunited tour will see all seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – come together for an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland, including a visit to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham. Tickets to see them at the venue go on general sale from 10am from Friday, February 17.

Most Popular

The band said: "After eight years, it feels amazing that we're reuniting and performing together again.We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.

”We can't even believe it's been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with Bring It All Back, Never Had a Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin, and Have You Ever.

They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The band’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows Miami 7 and L.A. 7.