Read all about it as Between The Covers brings live show to Nottingham Playhouse

Between The Covers will be taking to the stage soon at Nottingham Playhouse.

​Between The Covers – Live

​Nottingham Playhouse, June 3.

The nation’s favourite TV book club is to tour the UK in June.

The live stage show will feature three of the most loved stars from the hugely popular BBC Two series: Kacey Ainsworth, Jo Brand, Stephen Mangan and be hosted by TV's Queen of Books and executive producer of the TV show, Amanda Ross.

They will form the fantasy book group alongside bestselling author of Star of the Sea, Joseph O’Connor, who will tell all on his books and writing habits.

Amanda picks all the books for the television series and has chosen a fabulous new book to inspire theatre audiences to get reading with the panel.

A bookshop will be set up at each venue on the tour and signings will take place after the show, with the celebrity panel, Joseph O’Connor and other authors.

Amanda Ross said: “We are constantly told by our viewers that the TV show is way too short, and that they would love to join in the ultimate fantasy book group - well, this is their chance!”

Amanda concluded: “We couldn’t be more excited to take the show around the country and meet the viewers.”

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk