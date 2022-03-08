Red Ellen at Nottingham Playhouse is latest offering from award-winning writer and is not to be missed

Bettrys Jones stars as Ellen Wilkinson in Red Ellen at Nottingham Playhouse

Running at the city centre theatre from April 13 to 30, Red Ellen is written by multi award-winning poet and playwright Caroline Bird and tells the remarkable story of Ellen Wilkinson, the revolutionary Labour MP who fought with an unstoppable, reckless energy for a better world.A working class woman in a man’s world, Ellen Wilkinson campaigned tirelessly for social change, bringing in free school meals and leading the Jarrow March from the North East to London through York, Nottingham and the Midlands to deliver a petition to reduce unemployment and poverty.

She was the only female minister in Attlee’s government, and served as a vital member of Churchill's cabinet, taking sole charge of air raid shelters during the war.

Further afield, she campaigned for Britain to aid the fight against Franco’s Fascists in Spain, battled to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany and published some of the first anti-fascist literature in the UK.

Running (often quite literally) into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway, she had affairs with communist spies and government ministers. But, despite all of this, she still found herself - somehow - on the outside looking in.

Caroline Bird explained: “Ellen was a complex person by anyone’s standards and she never stopped, but despite her herculean efforts, she is largely forgotten by history.

"The irony, of course, about ‘forgotten women of history’ is invariably the facts of their lives turn out to be acutely memorable: they’re not forgotten because they’re forgettable. I’ve been living with Ellen Wilkinson in my head for about six years now and I can honestly say, after writing this play, Ellen has done the impossible: she has given me back a glimmer of faith in politics.

"We need politicians like Ellen... and we also need to look after them, and support them.”

Bettrys Jones will play Ellen Wilkinson in this production.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk