Red Ellen hits the stage with spectacular story at Nottingham Playhouse

This eagerly-awaited new play from Caroline Bird tells the inspiring story of Labour MP Ellen Wilkinson, (played by Bettrys Jones, pictured) who was forever on the right side of history, forever on the wrong side of life.Caught between revolutionary and parliamentary politics, Ellen fights with an unstoppable, reckless energy for a better world.Running into the likes of Albert Einstein and Ernest Hemingway, she battles to save Jewish refugees in Nazi Germany; campaigns for Britain to aid the fight against Franco’s Fascists in Spain; and leads 200 workers in the Jarrow Crusade, marching from Newcastle all the way to London, delivering a petition which aimed to end unemployment and poverty.She serves as a vital member of Churchill’s cabinet but she still finds herself on the outside looking in.