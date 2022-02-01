See the Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Nottingham's Albert Hall

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.From their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014, the past 20 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever!

The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.

The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world.

For more on the forthcoming gig in Nottingham, you can go to www.albert hallnottingham.co.uk

