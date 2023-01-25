Rescue Rooms gig for fans of rising star Billie Marten to look forward to

Don't miss seeing Billie Marten later this year in a gig at Nottingham Rescue Rooms.

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, May 22.

Billie Marten has announced her fourth record Drop Cherries for release on April 7, via Fiction Records, and will touring in May to promote it, including a visit to Nottingham Rescue Rooms.

Recorded entirely on tape in Somerset and Wales late last summer, Drop Cherries marks the very first time that Billie Marten has both written and co-produced (with Dom Monks) one of her records, following critically-lauded 2021 album Flora Fauna, Feeding Seahorses by Hand (2019) and Writing of Blues and Yellows (2016).

Lead single This is How We Move is out now.

It’s often the case that each record has to be a new ‘statement’ for the artist, a re-branding, a progression.

But rising singer/songwriter Billie Marten’s statement is always the same: “I’m simply searching for clarity. I’m re-examining the same feelings I had when I first started writing.”

Details: For more, see www.rescuerooms.com​​​​​​​

