Rescue Rooms gig for hot properties Bloxx is not to be missed

A gig by the Uxbridge-based four-piece outfit is always a treat for live music lovers so fans in the area will want to check out the visit by Bloxx to the Nottingham venue later in the year.The last few years have seen Bloxx stake their claim as one of the UK’s leading indie pop outfits, crafting a definitive brand of confessional, relatable anthems that don’t shy away from personal issues - whether that’s LGBTQ+ representation in the scene, relationship breakdowns, or mental health.Earlier this year, they released latest single Everything I’ve Ever Learned, the first piece of new material since Bloxx’s debut album Lie Out Loud in August 2020.

Everything I’ve Ever Learned is arguably the quartet’s biggest song to date, taking Bloxx to soaring new heights.

For more on the gig, you can go to www.rescuerooms.com

