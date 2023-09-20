Retro: Enjoy more of these marvellous memories in our latest archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs from 2007?
1. Are you on this photo?
Children from the Sunshine Corner Day Nursery in Hucknall presented £400 to Jo Barnes from Barnardo's. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Read all about it
Liz Duncanson reads Harry Potter to Chloe Booth, nine, at Hucknall Library as part of their summer reading events. Photo: Angela Ward
3. Daffy in action
Former England cricket star Phil 'Daffy' DeFreitas is pictured bowling during the match between Mansfield Hosiery Mills and Papplewick. Photo: Angela Ward
4. Circus comes to town
Year seven pupils at Holgate School in Hucknall take part in a Circus Skills workshop. Photo: Roger Grayson