Pupils from Holgate Junior School in Hucknall get ready for their production of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Retro: Enjoy more of these marvellous memories in our latest archive photos

Here are some of the latest great photos from the Dispatch’s archives.
By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST

​From charity days to big community occasions, if there was an event going on, the Dispatch snappers were there to capture the moment. Do you remember these or recognise someone in these photographs from 2007?

Children from the Sunshine Corner Day Nursery in Hucknall presented £400 to Jo Barnes from Barnardo's.

1. Are you on this photo?

Children from the Sunshine Corner Day Nursery in Hucknall presented £400 to Jo Barnes from Barnardo's. Photo: Angela Ward

Liz Duncanson reads Harry Potter to Chloe Booth, nine, at Hucknall Library as part of their summer reading events.

2. Read all about it

Liz Duncanson reads Harry Potter to Chloe Booth, nine, at Hucknall Library as part of their summer reading events. Photo: Angela Ward

Former England cricket star Phil 'Daffy' DeFreitas is pictured bowling during the match between Mansfield Hosiery Mills and Papplewick.

3. Daffy in action

Former England cricket star Phil 'Daffy' DeFreitas is pictured bowling during the match between Mansfield Hosiery Mills and Papplewick. Photo: Angela Ward

Year seven pupils at Holgate School in Hucknall take part in a Circus Skills workshop.

4. Circus comes to town

Year seven pupils at Holgate School in Hucknall take part in a Circus Skills workshop. Photo: Roger Grayson

