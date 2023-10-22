Return of A Christmas Carol to Nottingham Playhouse is not to be missed

Keith Allen will head the cast of A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, October 27 to November 18.

The return of Mark Gatiss’s acclaimed adaptation of the classic tale by Charles Dickens is not to be missed at the city centre venue.

It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the avaricious Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

The new cast for this returning production, directed by Adam Penford, features TV and film star Keith Allen (Shallow Grave, Robin Hood, The Comic Strip Presents…. and many, many more) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive at Nottingham Playhouse commented: “The casting of Keith Allen as Scrooge is a real coup. We’re fascinated to see his interpretation of Mark Gatiss’s fantastic version of A Christmas Carol.”

Keith Allen is joined by Peter Forbes as Marley, along with Geoffrey Beevers as the narrator, and Edward Harrison as Bob Cratchit.

Details: For more on tickets for this production, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk