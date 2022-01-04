Reunited folk aces Bellowhead to wow their fans in Nottingham and Sheffield

Bellowhead are going to be performing in Nottingham and Sheffield later in the year (Photo credit: Paul Heartfield)

You will be able to see them at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 23, 2022 and then at Sheffield City Hall on November 27, 2022.

During lockdown in 2020 the 11 members of Bellowhead first reconnected online to remotely record ‘New York Girls - At Home’.That led to reuniting in person for a one-off performance, streamed to mark the anniversary of Hedonism. Thousands of fans watched the concert (one of the biggest online streams of 2020), confirming that Bellowhead are still one of the biggest and most in demand UK folk acts, despite not performing for nearly five years.The stream led to pleas from fans for more and now the stars have aligned and they reuniting for a mammoth UK tour.

For more details on the show, and information on getting hold of tickets for the Bellowhead performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you very much for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.