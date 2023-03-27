Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, June 21.

Award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and director Ricky Gervais has announced further massive arena dates on his Armageddon world tour.

Tickets for all new dates on Ricky Gervais: Armageddon will go on general sale this Friday, March, 31 at 10am, as Gervais continues to take his brand-new stand-up show to audiences around the globe, throughout this year and into 2024.

Star comedian Ricky Gervais has added a date at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena to his Armageddon world tour.

The acclaimed British comedian has already visited some of the biggest venues in the UK across the Armageddon tour, plus some of the biggest European venues already under his belt.

In the USA, Gervais was already lined up to play two sell-out shows at NY’s Radio City Music Hall, and a night at LA’s Hollywood Bowl, which is set to be one of his biggest stand-up gigs yet. Now further US and Canada dates have been announced

Gervais’s 2021 tour SuperNature was a huge success and subsequently became one of the most watched comedy specials of the year on Netflix, when it aired in May 2022.

Netflix have already bought the rights to Armageddon, which will stream as Ricky’s next Netflix special in early 2024.Considered among the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, Gervais is an award-winning stand-up comedian, with six international tours to date.

His live stand up show Fame became the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history.

Details: For ticket availability, go to livenation.com or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

