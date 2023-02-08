Right royal treat in store at Djanogly Theatre with the family show The Little Prince

Check out this touring production of The Little Prince when it comes to Lakeside Arts in Nottingham in March. (Photo credit: Chris Nash)

​Djanogly Theatre, Nottingham, March 11 and 12.

The Little Prince is a dance theatre production based on the classic children’s book, presented by multi-award-winning company Luca Silvestrini’s Protein.

The show was nominated for Best Modern Choreography at the National Dance Awards 2021 and won the Fantastic for Families Best Family Event Award 2020.

Stranded in the desert where he’s crashed his plane, a pilot meets an inquisitive boy who tells him a remarkable story of how he left his own tiny asteroid and journeyed through the universe.

On this journey, the Little Prince comes face-to-face with the baffling world of grown-ups, from a king who reigns over nothing to a businessman obsessively counting stars, from a mysterious snake to a truly wise and friendly fox.

Protein’s charming show invites you to look at the world through one’s heart and to reconnect with our inner child.

Luca Silvestrini said: “We are so pleased that our popular adaptation of this timeless story is back on tour, continuing to captivate and enchant audiences as it has since 2018.”

Details: For more on tickets for these performances , you can go to lakesidearts.org.uk