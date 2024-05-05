Rising ace Jake Lambert to spread sunshine when touring show comes to area
Nottingham Canalhouse, May 19/The Raynor Lounge at The Foundry, Sheffield, June 5.
Rising stand-up Jake Lambert has made a splash in the last year with his gag-packed viral Instagram clips charting the quirks of modern life, from the things we say at work to the things we feel compelled to ask dog owners.
Since then the 33-year-old’s career has taken off.
He has appeared on Live at the Apollo and now hits the road with his first national tour, entitled The Sunshine Kid, while also fitting in arena dates supporting Michael McIntyre. Catch Jake before he is headlining arenas himself.
Details: For more on ticket availability for the two shows in the area, you can go to www.jakelambertcomedy.com
