Rising comedy star Amy Mason is not to be missed in Notts visit
Nottingham Canalhouse, January 30.
The acclaimed writer, theatre maker, and comedian from Bristol kicks off the new year with her UK stand-up tour, Free Mason. Free Mason received multiple four-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024, and was named as having one of the Guardian’s 10 funniest jokes at Ed Fringe 2024. The debut stand-up hour from the acclaimed comedian and writer reflects on coming out in your 30s, rinsing homophobes, and forming a coven with your kids. The Funny Woman Comedy Writing Award finalist explores what it means to be a human animal (a nightmare, to be honest) after an unsettling encounter with a wildlife enthusiast. Reaching more than 11 million views on TikTok, Amy Mason engages audiences with charming storytelling.
You would have heard Amy on BBC Radio 1, Radio 4, and Radio 5 live, and on The News Quiz, and seen Hypothetical (Dave). Shortlisted for BBC New Act of the Year 2022, Amy has multiple TV shows in development with production companies including BBC Studios.
Details: For more on the show, go to https://littlewander.co.uk/all-tours/
