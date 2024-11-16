​Amy Mason

The acclaimed writer, theatre maker, and comedian from Bristol kicks off the new year with her UK stand-up tour, Free Mason. Free Mason received multiple four-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024, and was named as having one of the Guardian’s 10 funniest jokes at Ed Fringe 2024. The debut stand-up hour from the acclaimed comedian and writer reflects on coming out in your 30s, rinsing homophobes, and forming a coven with your kids. The Funny Woman Comedy Writing Award finalist explores what it means to be a human animal (a nightmare, to be honest) after an unsettling encounter with a wildlife enthusiast. Reaching more than 11 million views on TikTok, Amy Mason engages audiences with charming storytelling.