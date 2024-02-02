Rising comedy star Geoff Norcott brings the laughter to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Palace Theatre, February 14.

See Geoff Norcott live at the Leeming Street venue as part of a national tour for his latest live show Basic Bloke.

Geoff is the star of Have I Got News For You, A League Of Their Own, The Last Leg, Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of Ten Cats, Backstage With Katherine Ryan and many more.For his sixth UK tour, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

Comedian Geoff Norcott brings his Basic Bloke tour to Mansfield soon.

Whether it's the dire blandness of the two main parties or the shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to delve into areas much of comedy leaves well alone.But this time around he also has a mission.

As well as casting his everyman eye over what's happening in wider society, Geoff is trying to unpick what's happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

At a time when the behaviour of high-profile figures in comedy and entertainment is under scrutiny, Geoff is more focused than ever on what constitutes a good bloke.

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk