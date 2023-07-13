News you can trust since 1904
Rising comedy star Viggo Venn to hit the road for Nottingham and Sheffield shows

By Steve Eyley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Check out the rising comedy star Viggo Venn in forthcoming shows at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

Sheffield Leadmill, December 12/Nottingham Playhouse, January 20.

Recent Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn, will embark on his debut UK tour with his new show British Comedian.

After blowing away the UK and judges alike, Viggo is asking audiences to don their hi-vis vests one more time as he heads across the country.

    From balloons to clowning, Viggo’s joyful and spirited performances and his upcoming show promises to delight and inspire audiences night after night.

    Norwegian clown Viggo Venn moved to this country with one dream: to be a British comedian. The rest, you already know about.

    After blowing away the competition in an explosion of hi-vis jackets, balloons, and joyous idiocy, Viggo became the most talked-about new entertainer in the country by winning Britain's Got Talent in June this year.

    Don't miss him as he staggers bewildered into your town for his first national tour.

    Viggo said: “I am so excited to bring a show full of fun, quirkiness and surprises for everyone! Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)"

    For more on tickets, you can go to www.leadmill.co.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

