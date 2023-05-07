Rising comic star Jordan Gray to perform hit show Is It A Bird? at Notts venue in October

​Djanogly Theatre, Nottingham, October 13.

Jordan Gray has continually made history over the past 12 months, as the first trans woman to be nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award and then the first trans woman to headline the London Palladium with her solo show.

And last October Jordan changed the landscape of British TV, appearing on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live with a very memorable performance: a showstopping song that brought down the house when she did away with her pink power suit and stripped naked.

Jordan Gray is to perform at Nottingham's Djanogly Theatre later this year. (Photo by Dylan Woodley)

This was successful in bringing trans bodies a level of visibility hitherto never reached within the mainstream national media.

Earlier this month, she was nominated for ‘Most Outstanding Show’ at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Now she is bringing her critically acclaimed hit show Is It A Bird? to 21 venues during September and October, including Lakeside Arts’ Djanogly Theatre.

Is it a Bird? brings together Jordan’s love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community.

Details: For more go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk