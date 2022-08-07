Rising stars False Heads are all set for Nottingham and Sheffield shows

See False Heads in action soon

Nottingham Bodega Social Club, October 11/Sidney and Matilda, Sheffield, October 14.

Hot properties False Heads have returned with another cut of agitated punk-tinged rock on latest single Thick Skin.

Produced by Frank Turner and taken from the trio’s long-awaited new album Sick Moon - due on September 30, the snarling slice of garage-grunge takes aim at the current political climate and the incessant rage that bubbles over on social media.

They will be touring later in the year to promote the release of their second album.False Heads are Luke Griffiths (guitar/vocals), Jake Elliot (bass) and Barney Nash(drums), and are for fans of Radiohead, Nirvana and The Libertines.

The Essex outfit have taken the UK by storm in recent years, forming in 2015 and eventually catching the attention of key tastemakers with their incendiary live reputation.

False Heads have earned airtime from a range of renowned radio stations and hosts.

Their single Rabbit Hole gained more than a million streams on Spotify and the band’s recent album It’s All There but You’re Dreaming has amassed nearly four million streams across all platforms.

Details: See falseheads.com for more.