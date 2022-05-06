Rising stars galore are lined up for new Meadowlands event in Nottingham

The final additions have made to the Gerry Cinnamon-headlined all-dayer.Across three stages, the new festival will play host to some of the nation’s much-loved and established live acts, alongside some of the hottest bands to emerge over the last year.The BBC Music Introducing stage will see some of the best local talent playing. Vona Vella, fresh from touring with The Libertines, joins the line-up, alongside Marty, the band already turning heads after a year together.Nottingham’s Catmilk bring their unique brooding folk combined with nostalgic 90s grunge and The Rosadocs are already firm Introducing favourites, along with Derby’s Emzae.New additions on Stage Two are Liverpool band Rats, and Overpass from Birmingham, who ended 2021 with a debut UK headline tour.