Rising stars Mother Mother to play Sheffield's 02 Academy on latest European tour

Mother Mother
By Steve Eyley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Mother Mother (Photo credit: Mackenzie Walker)Mother Mother (Photo credit: Mackenzie Walker)
Sheffield O2 Academy, February 17.

Platinum certified alt-pop rockers Mother Mother have released their brand new single To My Heart, an uplifting track that takes listeners on an introspective journey which harkens back to their early catalogue.

They have also announced an extensive 30-date tour of Europe, including an appearance Sheffield’s 02 Academy.

    Featuring Ryan Guldemond (vocals, guitar), Molly Guldemond (vocals, keys), Jasmin Parkin (vocals, keys), Ali Siadat (drums) and Mike Young (bass), Mother Mother have seen truly remarkable growth over the past three years, with enormous global success since 2021.

    They have had more than 6.6 billion global streams, more than 57.5 million monthly listeners on digital platforms, 6.3 million Shazam searches and nearly three million TikTok followers.

    Details: For more, see mothermothersite.com

