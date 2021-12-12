Rising stars Spinn to wow crowd at Nottingham Bodega in May
Spinn
Nottingham Bodega, May 8.
The Liverpool-based indie-outfit have sharedPeople Should Know Better, taken from their forthcoming second album Outside Of The Blue (out in February) and will be touring the country in the spring. Across the album’s 11 tracks Spinn double down and distill their sound, delivering festival-ready indie-pop packed with earworm hooks, feel-good guitars and a newfound determination to break out of the boxes in which they’d previously been confined.The mindset and the mantra of the album can be equated with Buddha's main teachings “avoid evil, do good and purify the mind,” with frontman Johnny Quinn having found solace in meditation and mindfulness over the last 18 months. The band will take to the road in spring 2022 for an extensive UK headline tour.
Photo credit: Barnaby Fairley