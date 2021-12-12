Spinn have an eagerly-awaited gig lined up in the area in 2022. (Photo credit: Barnaby Fairley)

Nottingham Bodega, May 8.

The Liverpool-based indie-outfit have sharedPeople Should Know Better, taken from their forthcoming second album Outside Of The Blue (out in February) and will be touring the country in the spring. Across the album’s 11 tracks Spinn double down and distill their sound, delivering festival-ready indie-pop packed with earworm hooks, feel-good guitars and a newfound determination to break out of the boxes in which they’d previously been confined.The mindset and the mantra of the album can be equated with Buddha's main teachings “avoid evil, do good and purify the mind,” with frontman Johnny Quinn having found solace in meditation and mindfulness over the last 18 months. The band will take to the road in spring 2022 for an extensive UK headline tour.

Details: For more on the gig in Nottingham, go to www.bodeganottingham.comPhoto credit: Barnaby Fairley

