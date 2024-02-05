Roarsome family fun with Dinosaur Adventure Live at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 14.

Dinosaur Adventure Live! is back on the road this year and is even more roarsome than before.Expect plenty of family friendly fun when the show comes to the Leeming Street-based venue in April.Join the show’s brave rangers for another action-packed Dinosaur Adventure in the all new and exciting show Trouble On Volcano Island.

When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone – including the dinosaurs.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre in April.

It’s a race against time to help the rangers and your favourite dinosaurs in this thrilling prehistoric expedition, to save Volcano Island from imminent disaster.

Meet the incredible triceratops, the cheeky spinosaurus, the cute baby dinos and the gigantic T-Rex as you follow in their huge footprints and journey across the island.The rangers will experience wild new species of dinosaur whilst conquering exhilarating challenges at every turn.

This amazing, immersive and interactive show is guaranteed to be an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

Remember to join the cast after the show for a free photo opportunity and meet the dinos.

Details: For more, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk