Robot wars as new Transformers movie blasts into Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Another action-filled installment of the series, this new film is set in the 1990s and introduces a whole new faction of Transformer – the Maximals – to join the Autobots to fight the Decepticons in the battle for Earth.

Also new this week is The Flash (PG) with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, a man who uses his super-speed to change the past.

But his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

The film also stars Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, both playing Batman.

There are also two helpings of live stage screenings this week with Fleabag from the National Theatre and Il Trovatore from the Royal Opera House.

And on Thursday, June 15, the Arc is holding a live premiere event for Greatest Days – a feature adaptation of the 'The Band' musical, featuring the songs of Take That

Film times for the week (Friday, June 9 to Thursday, June 15 – film times subject to change):

FAST X (12A): Fri 15:00 20:15; Sat & Sun 20:10; Mon 14:45 20:40; Thu 20:30.

GREATEST DAYS: LIVE PREMIERE EVENT: Thu 20:00.

MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Fri 17:55;Sat & Sun 12:30.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 14:45 17:40 19:50; Sat 10:30 13:20 14:20 17:15; Sun 10:30* 13:20 14:20 17:15; Mon 14:45 17:45 20:30; Tue 14:45 16:10 17:30 20:15; Wed 15:00 18:00; Thu 17:00.

NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: FLEABAG: Thu 19:00

ROYAL OPERA (LIVE): IL TROVATORE 2023: Tue 19:15.

THE FLASH (12A): Wed 15:00 17:45 20:30; Thu 14:30 17:30 19:30 20:30.

THE LITTLE MERMAID (PG): Fri 14:50 17:35 20:35; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:50 16:40 19:30; Mon 14:45 17:30 20:20; Tue 14:45 17:40 20:20; Wed 15:00 17:40 20:30; Thu 16:10.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (PG): Fri 15:00 17:45 20:30; Sat & Sun 11:30 14:15 16:10 17:00; 18:45 19:45; Mon 15:00 20:40; Tue 14:45 17:35 20:25; Wed 15:00 17:45 20:40; Thu 14:15 17:20 20:30.

KIDS CLUB: MUMMIES (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: LOVE AGAIN (12A): Thu 15:00.

*= relaxed sensory screening