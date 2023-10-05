Rock aces Within Temptation announce Motorpoint Arena Nottingham tour date

Within Temptation are heading for Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in 2024.

​Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 18, 2024.

​Prepare to embark on a musical and visual journey as one of Europe's most iconic rock bands unveil the Bleed Out 2024 Tour.

This European and UK tour, in support of their latest album, promises to be an experience that will leave fans breathless.

Bleed Out 2024 Tour marks the band’s return to indoors venues after the successful Worlds Collide Tour, featuring Within Temptation and Evanescence as co-headliners. During this tour, the band performed at Europe's most iconic venues in late 2022.

This new tour is not only a musical spectacle but also a celebration of empowerment. Within Temptation's frontwoman, Sharon den Adel, describes it as an opportunity for fans to experience the band's passion and fire, celebrating eighth album Bleed Out.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see this gig, you can see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com