Check out the Nottingham Rock City gig by Aitch (Photo credit: Kelvin Jones)

Nottingham Rock City, October 14.

Platinum-selling, BRIT-nominated Manchester rapper Aitch is up and running with his Close To Home headline tour and will be dropping in for a gig at the Talbot Street-based venue soon.

These dates support the release of Close To Home, Aitch’s debut album released over the summer and captures a young artist on the verge of global superstardom, spreading his wings and displaying his ever-growing songwriting skills.

Close To Home combines a mature and reflective side with the charisma and cocksure swagger he has become known for.

Aitch, recently anointed as a Forbes Magazine ‘30 Under 30’ name to watch, has recruited an excitingly diverse roster of collaborations for the record.

Aitch has soared from underground rapper to chart-dominating household name in just three years.Standing at the vanguard of a fresh wave of talent from Manchester, Aitch weaves wit, humour, and confidence through his high-octane releases.

Previously hopping on tracks with Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, and Headie One, Aitch has racked up more than five million worldwide record sales.

Details: For ticket availability, go to www.rock-city.co.ukPhoto credit: Kelvin Jones