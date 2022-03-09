Will Richardson (29) has been revealed as one of the winners of Access All Areas 30 Under 30, designed to recognise and reward excellence of the younger generation in the live event industry.

Will became general manager of Rock City at the young age of 27, successfully building a 100-strong team to cope with the pressure of up to 5000 people coming through its doors every night.

From delivering seated outdoor and indoor events including a fully seated football experience through the various pandemic restrictions, Will also proved adept in dealing with the challenges faced by the industry over the last two years.

To find out more about careers at DHP Family, go to www.dhpfamily.com/careers

As well as leading from the front with confidence, Will is known for nurturing and identifying young talent in his team with two of his managers fast-tracked from bar staff positions.

DHP Family venues area manager Michele Phillips said: “Will is passionate about the industry and the people who work in it and fully deserves this award. We’re sure he will go on to achieve great things in the industry and we will be supporting his ambitions all the way.”

One of the first things Will is keen to tackle is the challenge of recruitment and retention and specifically encouraging the younger generation to see hospitality as a fulfilling and worthwhile career.

Michele added: “Prior to the pandemic, Will started implementing a DHP Family “journey” for staff that we could roll out company wide and this is something that we know he’ll deliver on now that we have reopened and the need to retain and develop staff is more paramount than ever.”

Access All Areas will work with the winners for 12 months as part of a programme designed to provide advice, support and networking opportunities with the aim being to help fast track their career progression.

