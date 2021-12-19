Don't miss the Russian State Ballet of Siberia when they come to Nottingham soon

Members of the company will perform at the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham from January 24 to 26.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is again touring the UK with its iconic and classical repertoire, accompanied by the Russian State Ballet Orchestra.This latest season marks the 20th anniversary of the company’s first season.

The company is world renowned and will be presenting Cinderella, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker, all brought to life with magical special effects.The company has completed 18 UK tours in the past and has also had success in countries such as Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Singapore, among many others.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “I am delighted to return to the UK this year. The response of audiences wherever the company performs is overwhelming. We can’t wait to be back in front of UK audiences again.”

For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

You can click here or click here for more stories.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.