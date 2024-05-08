Ryan Reynolds stars in brand new movie IF at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
From the imagination of writer-director John Krasinski, enter a world you have to believe to see.
IF is a family comedy about a young girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends – and what she does with that superpower – as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.
As well as Reynolds and Krasinski, the film also stars Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Matt Damon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Sam Rockwell, Steve Carell, and many more.
Also fully opening this week is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A).
In a world where apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows, a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, as one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
Film times for the week (Friday, May 10 to Thursday, May 16, film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):
Back to Black (15): Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 17:35, 20:20; Wed 17:20.
Challengers (15): Fri 14:55, 20:20; Sat & Sun 20:30, Mon & Tue 15:00, 20:20; Wed 17:30, 20:20; Thu 20:20.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 14:20.
Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (12A): Fri & Thu 17:45; Mon & Tue 17:50; Wed 14:45.
IF (U): Sat & Sun 11:10, 13:10, 15:50, 16:10.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 14:25, 17:00, 20:10; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:15, 16:25, 17:00, 19:30, 20:10.
Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Sat & Sun 12:50, 14:55.
Super Wings: Maximum Speed (PG): Sat & Sun 10:55.
The Fall Guy (12A): Fri & Mon-Thu 14:45, 17:30, 20:15; Sat & Sun 14:40, 17:30, 20:15.
Transformers (U) (40th anniversary): Wed 20:00.
Kids Club: Wish (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: American Fiction (12A): Thu 15:00.