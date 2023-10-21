Sarah Keyworth and co to star in city comedy festival launch show at The Squire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, November 3.

​​The Squire, located on Arboretum Street, and local promoter Late Stage Comedy, are excited to kick off the 15th anniversary edition of Nottingham Comedy Festival with this eagerly-awaited show.

The show will feature a headline set by Sarah Keyworth (as seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and many more), a former Nottingham local returning to help kick off this fantastic week of shows across the city, alongside three more fantastic professional comedians in Rob Mulholland, Njambi McGrath and Thomas Green.

You can look forward to laughs galore on November 3 at The Squire Performing Arts Centre in Nottingham.

The event will kick off a week of comedy which includes stand-up, musical comedy, panel shows, improv, podcasts and more across dozens of venues in the city. Full details can be seen at www.nottingham

comedyfestival.co.uk.Sarah Keyworth explained: “I’m delighted to be back in my home town, helping to kick start an exciting week of comedy!“After the launch show, I’m going to get some cheese, chips and gravy because nowhere does it better than Notts!"Hopefully I’ll see you there! At the launch show… not the chippy, though we could do both."The organiser of Late Stage Comedy, John Morris, commented: “Nottingham is such a fantastically funny city.”I’m delighted to be kicking off this year’s festival with such a great event and hope we can keep pushing forwards the comedy scene in Nottingham. This is only the beginning.”

Anita Bush, from The Squire Performing Arts Centre, added: “We are so excited to be welcoming such brilliant comedians to Squire PAC as part of Nottingham Comedy Festival and helping to spread laughter across the city!”