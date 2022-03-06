Trish Clowes is to perform at a number of Notts locations in May (Photo credit: Rose Hendry)

Beeston Library, May 16/Worksop Library, May 17/Southwell Library, May 18/West Bridgford Library, May 19.

My Iris is an intense and thrilling quartet, in the front rank of the contemporary UK jazz scene.Widely praised for her imaginative approach to improvisation and composition, saxophonist Trish Clowes provides bandmates Ross Stanley (piano/Hammond organ), Chris Montague (guitar) and James Maddren (drums) with a unique platform for individual expression.Expect driving grooves and lingering melodic lines, seamlessly morphing between earthy restlessness and futuristic dreamscapes. New album A Room With A View is out on April 22, the fourth release from Trish and the band. All but one of the eight original compositions came together for various livestream events during the pandemic.

Details: See www.trishclowes.comPhoto credit: Rose Hendry

For more on entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.