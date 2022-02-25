Scottish folk stars Breabach are not to be missed in Sheffield concert
Breabach
Sheffield Greystones, March 13.
Securely ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unite deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.They have released six increasingly acclaimed albums and a film soundtrack, while fuelling their creative appetites in collaborations with indigenous Australasian artists, Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord, and most recently as artists-in-residence Celtic Colours festival with Cape Bretoners, Beolach.Their latest project Dùsgadh, saw them collaborate with Scottish Bafta-winning animator Cat Bruce to create a short film with original score.Their 17-year adventure has included live performances across the globe, from Sydney Opera House to Central Park NY. They have racked up an impressive array of accolades including five Scots Trad Music Awards.