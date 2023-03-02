Adonis Creed is still dominating the boxing world, but when Damian Anderson, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he's eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

Also showing this week is a special double feature screening of Scream 5 (18) and Scream 6 (18) on Wednesday, March 8.

Also next Wednesday, to mark International Women’s Day, there are two special screenings of the Oscar-nominated Women Talking (15), in partnership with the Hucknall WI.

Jonathan Majors (left) and Michael B. Jordan star in Creed III. Photo: Getty Images

Film times for the week (Friday, March 3 to Thursday, March 9 – film times subject to change):

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA (12A): Fri 15:10 17:35 20:15; Sat 13:00 15:20 17:45 20:20; Sun 13:05 15:45 18:10 20:30; Mon 15:10 17:30 20:05; Tue 15:00 17:30 20:05; Wed 16:00; Thu 15:15 17:55 20:30.

COCAINE BEAR (15): Fri 15:25 18:00 20:25; Sat 18:15 20:30; Sun 18:15 20:45; Mon 15:15 17:45 20:20;Tue 15:10 17:45 20:20; Wed 18:10 20:30; Thu 15:15 20:35.

CREED III (12A): Fri 15:20 17:50 20:15; Sat & Sun 13:10 15:40 18:00 20:30; Mon 15:10 17:50 20:00; Tue 15:10 17:50 20:00; Wed 15:35 18:00 20:20; Thu 15:30 18:00 20:30.

MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (15): Fri 17:55; Sat 18:00; Sun 17:30; Mon 17:35; Tue 18:00

EPIC TAILS (U): Sat 11:00 13:30; Sun 11:00 13:05.

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (PG): Sat 11:05; Sun 11:00.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat 11:00 13:10 15:35; Sun 11:00 13:30 15:45.

SCREAM 5 & SCREAM 6 DOUBLE BILL (18): Wed 18:35.

SCREAM 6 (PREVIEW) (18): Thu 18:00 20:20.

WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? (12A): Fri 15:25 20:20; Sat 15:35 20:25; Sun 15:05 20:00; Mon 15:10 20:00; Tue 15:20 20:25; Wed 15:35 17:00; Thu 17:50.

WOMEN TALKING (15): Wed 14:00 19:30.

KIDS CLUB: MATILDA THE MUSICAL (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: THE WHALE (15): Thu 15:00.

