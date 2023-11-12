Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Southwell Minster, December 2, 7.30pm.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is bringing you Charles Dickens’s timeless tale of hope and redemption, as part of its 12th winter tour of the country.

Follow the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks upon a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.

See A Christmas Carol at Southwell Minster in early December.

With dazzling musical sequences and authentic period costuming, this eagerly-awaited production promises to be the perfect accompaniment to the festive season.

A classic story of hope, redemption, and the power of Christmas spirit, this faithful production of the Dickensian classic will be touring theatres, castles, and cathedrals across the country.

Join family and friends at the most magical time of the year and be swept back in time nearly two centuries to the world of Scrooge’s London.

Established in 1999, Chapterhouse is an acclaimed theatre company with 20 years of successful touring productions under its belt.

Details: Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets and more information are available from Seetickets on 0871 220 0260 or www.seetickets.com as well as The Cathedral Shop on 01636 812933.