The acclaimed singer, songwriter, composer and producer has announced new dates for A Different Stage, his theatrical one-man stage show telling his story, in his words.Created by Gary and long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, A Different Stage sees Gary narrate the journey of his life, alongside his music.In a project unlike anything he’s done before, Gary will take the audience behind the curtain, with nothing off limits in this special performance.Gary explained: “I've done shows where it has just been me and a keyboard, shows where I sit and talk to people, shows where I've performed as part of a group. But this one, it’s like all of those, but none of them. When I walk out this time, it's going to be a very different stage altogether.”