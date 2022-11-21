See classic musical White Christmas at Nottingham Theatre Royal this week

Jay McGuiness stars as Bob Wallace in White Christmas

Nottingham Theatre Royal until November 26.

The much-loved stage adaptation of the timeless Irving Berlin classic musical can be seen at the city centre venue this week.

A romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, White Christmas features the beloved songs Blue Skies, Sisters, I Love A Piano, Count Your Blessings (Instead of Sheep) and arguably the most famous festive song of all… White Christmas.

Join veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as – fuelled by love – the all-singing, all-dancing duo follow the stunning Haynes Sisters, Betty & Judy to a Vermont lodge for a special Christmas show.

Their journey takes a misstep, and their rhythm is thrown off when they discover the lodge happens to be owned by Bob and Phil’s old Army General, who is in desperate need of their help.

The production will star Jay McGuiness (pictured) as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft as Martha Watson, Michael Starke as General Waverly, Dan Burton as Phil Davis, Jessica Daley as Betty Haynes and Monique Young as Judy Haynes.

White Christmas has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk