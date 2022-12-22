See comedy aces in action when Parenting Hell podcast hits Motorpoint Arena Nottingham stage

Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, April 19.

Fans of the hit podcast by comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe will be counting down the days until the live touring version comes to the area.

After an incredible 50 million downloads the consistently chart-topping Parenting Hell podcast hit the road with live shows at arenas including Nottingham.

The live version of the Parenting Hell podcast is to hit the stage at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Rob and Josh’s podcast continues to be one one of the most popular in the UK, with millions downloading every week.

Twice weekly, since April 2020, the comedy pals and Sunday Times best-selling authors have been bringing together fellow parents to share the highs and lows of being a parent in these times, providing a comedy lifeline for so many people all ages, including many that don’t even have kids.

Each week they’re joined by a well-known parent to share their often hilarious, sometimes horrifying, stories about how they cope.

Josh explained: “I have no idea how this has happened in my career.

”Last time I checked, me and Rob were cool young comics about town.

”Now we are two middle-aged blokes complaining about our kids. Despite this, I can promise this will be the best show that features two dads grumbling to ever play Britain’s arenas.”

Details: For more, see www.motorpointarenanottingham.com