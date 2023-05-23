News you can trust since 1904
See entertaining new comedy from touring legends Mikron Theatre at Notts venue

​Twitchers – Birds, Birders & the RSPB
By Steve Eyley
Published 24th May 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Twitchers cast members Eddie Ahrens, Hannah Baker, Rachel Hammond and Harvey Badger are pictured. (Photo credit: Liz Baker)Twitchers cast members Eddie Ahrens, Hannah Baker, Rachel Hammond and Harvey Badger are pictured. (Photo credit: Liz Baker)
Twitchers cast members Eddie Ahrens, Hannah Baker, Rachel Hammond and Harvey Badger are pictured. (Photo credit: Liz Baker)

​Victoria Hotel, Beeston, June 1.

Mikron Theatre, one of the country's most versatile and unusual touring theatre companies, is delighted to announce that it will be touring Twitchers, Poppy Hollman's brand new play with original live music, celebrating all things birds, birders and the RSPB.

Mikron tours the country by historic narrowboat and by road when venues aren't quite close enough to a canal or river.

    Springwatch is coming to RSPB Shrikewing nature reserve.

    As we meet raucous rooks and booming bitterns, we realise the birds of Shrikewing are its real stars.

    Can Jess take inspiration from the RSPB's tenacious female founders and draw on its history of campaigning to save them? Can she find her own voice to raise a rallying cry for nature?

    Playwright Poppy Hollman said: "It's a joy to write for Mikron and I'm delighted to be part of their 51st year of touring."

    "The play offers a fun swoop into the colourful world of birds and birdwatching. Our feathered friends are the real stars of the show; you'll see them flirting, bickering and making their own indelible impression on the plot."

    Details: For more go to www.mikron.org.uk

