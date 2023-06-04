News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

See guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe as Halle round off Nottingham Classics season

​The Halle
By Steve Eyley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe (Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas)Guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe (Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas)
Guitar virtuoso Sean Shibe (Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas)

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, June 30.

Award-winning conductor Delyana Lazarova will be at the helm as the orchestra performs the final Nottingham Classics concert of the season.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s always popular Capriccio Espagnol opens the concert, a five-movement extravaganza including Spanish traditional tunes and showcasing the composer’s gift for colourful orchestration.

Most Popular

    Highly praised Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe will be the soloist in the most famous concerto for that instrument, Rodgrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez.

    The concerto’s popularity owes much to the haunting melody of its central slow movement.

    You can also hear two highly contrasted pieces inspired by spring: LilI Boulanger’s light and upbeat D’un Matin de Printemps, and Igor Stravinsky’s revolutionary and unforgettable The Rite Of Spring.

    Details: For more see www.trch.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.