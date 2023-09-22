See prankster and comic Simon Brodkin on his visit to Nottingham Playhouse

You can see Simon Brodkin when the comedian and prankster brings his new live show Screwed Up to Nottingham Playhouse in November.

​Nottingham Playhouse, November 24.

The renowned prankster, award-winning comedian and Lee Nelson creator Simon Brodkin is extending his latest stand-up show, Screwed Up, to now take in more than 100 dates.

Simon’s latest comedy show is a critical hit and enjoyed a sold-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Screwed Up is set to be Simon’s biggest national tour to date performing as himself.

This show, Simon’s second as himself, sees him explore his Russian ancestry, his recent ADHD diagnosis, and his relationship to fame, having made headlines with his notorious stunts while simultaneously being rejected by I’m A Celebrity for not being famous enough.

In Screwed Up, Simon also rips into celebrity culture, social media, the police, Putin and more.

Nothing is off limits, including his own mental health, his family, and his five arrests.Simon hit global headlines for his high-profile stunts, including handing Theresa May a P45 during her speech at the Conservative Party conference, showering disgraced FIFA president Sepp Blatter with bank notes, and surrounding Donald Trump at the opening of his golf course with 60 swastika-emblazoned golf balls.