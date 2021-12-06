Next Slide Please is the latest live show from Sandi Toksvig

The much-loved TV presenter and comic is not to be missed by her legion of fans across the Nottinghamshire area.Sandi will be visiting the Royal Concert Hall in 2022 with her brand new tour, Next Slide Please.In an evening of warmth, love and laughter, Sandi will explore reasons to be cheerful after many long months of coronacoaster gloom.Sandi’s fans can expect funny facts, silly jokes, a quick-fire Q&A and possibly a game of Covid Lingo Bingo (but please don’t expect handstands or impressions of Chris Whitty).

For more information on the show – and ticket availability – check out www.trch.co.uk

You can also click here or click here for more entertainment stories.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.