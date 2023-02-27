See Simon Reeve in action as his travels bring him to Nottingham and Sheffield for live shows

Simon Reeve travels to Nottingham and Sheffield venues later this year

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 17/Sheffield City Hall, November 18.

Live a wilder life! Take more risks! That’s the advice from TV presenter and author Simon Reeve as he prepares to take audiences To The Ends Of The Earth with his new UK theatre tour – which heads to Nottingham and Sheffield venues in the autumn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To The Ends Of The Earth follows his 72-date sell-out tour An Audience With Simon Reeve, which ran from 2018 to 2020 and will see the adventurer aim to inspire audiences to embark on more journeys and make the most of their chances to have wild experiences in the great outdoors.

Most Popular

With behind-the-scenes footage and stunning imagery, Simon will share surprising and thrilling stories, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs.

Simon is best known for his travel documentaries, which combine current affairs, history, wildlife, culture and conservation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking about the new tour, Simon said: “I really hope the stories and advice I share on this tour will inspire people to get out of their comfort zone and have memorable experiences and adventures, wherever they are.”

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk